Home Depot workers vote against unionizing U.S. store















NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) retail workers voted against forming a union at a location in Pennsylvania, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Saturday.

Employees at a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, store voted against joining the independent union Home Depot Workers United and the union did not secure the needed majority, according to a tally by the NLRB.

Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York and Rittik Biswas and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Anna Driver and Christian Schmollinger











