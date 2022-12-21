How business helped drive 'historic' agreement for nature at COP15

Summary More that 330 companies and investors had called on COP15 negotiators to strengthen Target 15 of the Global Biodiversity Framework and make it mandatory

Kering and L'Occitane launch Climate Fund for Nature to invest $300 million in nature-based solutions















December 21 - Spontaneous ovations at any high-level negotiations are rare and usually reserved for an impassioned intervention by a climate activist or conservation group. Finance Day at the COP15 biodiversity negotiations in Montreal was different.

As discussions rumbled on around Target 15 of the Global Biodiversity Framework, requiring that countries ask companies to disclose their nature impacts in their corporate reporting, the co-chair of the session asked Eva Zabey, an observer at the meeting and executive director of the corporate coalition Business for Nature, for an expert opinion.

Business for Nature had organised a petition, signed by more than 330 companies and investors, calling on negotiators to make Target 15 mandatory for all companies, and had led a delegation of some 700-1,000 companies and investors to Montreal, the first time the private sector had turn out in force for a biodiversity COP.

"Forward-looking businesses are asking you be ambitious, they are asking for stronger regulation,” Zabey said. “Their impacts, both positive and negative, need to be recognized, rewarded or penalized. We are counting on you, and you can count on us," she added, bringing the room to its feet.

Although the word “mandatory” failed to make it into the final agreement, the language around Target 15 does charge governments with a new responsibility to ensure that large and transnational companies disclose “their risks, dependencies and impacts on biodiversity” in their reporting.

In a statement after the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework was agreed, in the small hours of Monday morning, Zabey described it as a wake-up call for businesses and financial institutions. “Those not already assessing and disclosing their risks, impacts and dependencies, will need to get ready,” she said. “This is recognition from governments that business as usual is economically short-sighted, will destroy value over the long term, and will no longer be accepted.”

An aerial view shows deforestation near a forest on the border between Amazonia and Cerrado in Nova Xavantina, Mato Grosso state, Brazil July 28, 2021. Picture taken with a drone on July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

Niki Mardas, executive director of Global Canopy, said in an interview. “The ‘dependency’ (on nature) lens is a huge part of the puzzle. It can drive, mobilise and motivate businesses to recognise they rely on nature.”

COP15 had been set the task of building a Paris Agreement for nature, showing that rather than being separate crises, climate and biodiversity were inexorably linked.

Alongside tightened rules around disclosure, the new framework also includes agreement on 30x30 and a commitment to protect 30% of land and seas by 2030. A new fund set up within the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) will finance $30 billion of annual aid for biodiversity by 2030 and there are moves to reduce farm subsidiaries and the use of pesticides.

Some concerns do remain, however, especially the fact it that it is not legally binding, and the refusal of several African states, led by the Democratic Republic of Congo, to support the agreement, arguing that developed countries should create a separate fund to help support conservation efforts in developing countries.

But it was clear that companies had turned up in Montreal determined to play a leading role. “The reaction from business really has been ground-breaking,” Mark Gough, chief executive of the global not-for-profit platform the Capitals Coalition, said in an interview. “Businesses are calling very clearly for mandatory assessment and disclosure… and that has taken most of the negotiators by shock.”

At COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh there had been criticism that the large number of lobbyists from fossil fuel companies had had an impact on the negotiations. In Montreal, while there were representatives from sectors such as food and agriculture, as well as commodity firms, the key difference, said Gough, was that they were the chief sustainability officers and the biodiversity managers, “the ones that are inside those companies trying to make those changes and work on the transformation … The blockers aren’t here,” he says.

There was further support for the push for tougher standards when the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) announced it will incorporate nature in its disclosure standards when they are released next year. The development clarifies that a company’s ability to deliver value for its investors is inextricably linked to the natural resources it draws on.

According to ISSB chair Emmanuel Faber, the move is designed to mend the fragmented ESG landscape and create a global common language of sustainability disclosure. This will be bolstered in the new year by further announcements from the Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and Science Based Target Network (SBTN).

One of the key financial developments to come out of COP was the launch of Nature Action 100, an initiative backed by a group of institutional investors, including AXA Investment Managers, BNP Paribas Asset Management and Robeco.

Like the Climate Action 100+ initiative for investor engagement on climate action, the Nature 100 initiative will engage with 100 companies from key sectors that pose the most significant threats in terms of their biodiversity impacts, and provide a clear set of investor expectations and sector pathways. These will drive greater corporate ambition and action to reduce nature loss, Peter van der Werf, senior manager engagement at Robeco, said in an interview.

“There is still confusion at a company (level) about the type of standards that are being used for reporting and what type of biodiversity data investors are looking for,” he said. “The more we can homogenise those expectations on the back of a large group, the clearer the signal comes for companies about we expect from them.”

Earlier in the COP, 150 financial institutions, representing over $24 trillion in assets under management, had called on leaders to adopt an ambitious framework that would push economic actors to take action to halt and reverse nature loss and provide a clear mandate for the alignment of financial flows with the preservation of global biodiversity.

Police officers walk past a sign as they patrol outside the Palais de Congres, during the opening of COP15, the two-week U.N. biodiversity summit in Montreal, Quebec, Canada December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

“It was encouraging to see the appetite from the global investment community at COP15 to play their part in protecting our natural world,” Katie Leach, head of biodiversity at responsible investment NGO ShareAction, said in a statement. “Now we need to see them come together to work out how they can use this framework as a foundation to drive up more ambitious standards.”

Separately, Kering and L’Occitane showed the importance of cross-sector collaboration by announcing new finance for nature-based solutions that will mobilise resources from luxury fashion and the beauty sector. The Climate Fund for Nature, targeted to reach €300m, is specially designed to invest in nature-based solutions in countries where they source their raw materials.

With an mission to also support carbon sequestration, explained Geraldine Vallejo, sustainability programme director at Kering, projects will include reforestation, mangrove restoration and protecting grassland from overgrazing. The fund “recognises both sectors, beauty and fashion, use ingredients and resources from nature and from very fragile ecosystems,” she added.

Diane Holdorf, executive vice president of World Business Council for Sustainable Development, speaking at a panel discussion on the sidelines of COP15, said business is in a particularly strong position to push forward with measures on biodiversity loss, because it already has so much experience and knowledge of building roadmaps on climate.

“It has the accountability frameworks in place; it knows the type of data and questions to needs to ask,” she said. And this can dramatically speed up the creation of a pathway for biodiversity. “The readiness is going to help leap-frog the battles we had to fight on climate,” she added.

A canoe is pictured next to mangroves at the small community of La Tirana, about 110 kilometres (68 miles) from San Salvador August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

One disappointment in Montreal was the failure of the term “nature positive” to achieve recognition in the final agreement. The term had been heavily promoted as a north star for both business and society, and a rallying cry for biodiversity that could achieve the same profile for nature as net-zero has for the climate.

However, efforts will continue to refine the thinking. Conservation group Flora & Fauna International (FFI), for instance, is part of a nature-positive working group that has set out to provide businesses with the technical principles they need to embed nature-positive values into their organisations.

Developing the metrics and science-based targets will support momentum from businesses that want to act, and also close the door to misuse and greenwash, Joanna Elliott, FFI’s global director, said in an interview.

“A lot of people describe it (nature-positive) as transformative because it’s not just about reducing loss … it’s about providing that net gain (too).”

She added: “There’s a need to challenge whole sectors to lift up … It’s not enough to do it just for your business but you need to set the sample of showing others how to do it.” Otherwise, you end up with trade-offs, “with the bad guys coming in and scooping up the benefits that the good guys have delivered on.”

The Kunming-Montreal Agreement is a start, but a broader cross-section of companies and investors now needs to step forward and start working with governments to ensure that what has been billed as out last chance to save nature succeeds, said Elliott. “The avoidance of biodiversity loss should be the number one step in every decision.”











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Sustainable Business Review, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.