Iberdrola to buy two wind farms, six solar projects in Poland

MADRID, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Global wind power group Iberdrola (IBE.MC) has agreed to buy two wind power projects and six solar plants in Poland, the company said in a statement sent to Reuters on Monday.

Iberdrola said Poland, where it already operates two renewables projects and is building another, was a "key growth market".

Poland is legislating to ease rules on the development of wind farms, an effort which had languished for about two years before Russia's invasion of Ukraine added urgency to its efforts to cut reliance on imported fossil fuels. It currently generates around 80% of its electricity from coal. read more

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Emma Pinedo

