Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Iberdrola, EIB sign green loan deal for Spanish power networks

1 minute read

The logo of Spanish power company Iberdrola is seen on top of Iberdrola's main office building in Madrid, Spain, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Energy firm Iberdrola (IBE.MC) said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank [RIC:RIC:EIB.UL] for a 550 million euro ($648 million) green loan to support the development of electricity distribution networks in Spain.

Iberdrola said the money will contribute to the development of a 1.472 billion euro network investment plan which i-DE, Iberdrola's Spanish distributor, will develop between 2021 and 2023.

Investments will go towards improving the ability of the electricity grid to cope with rising energy demand and on more renewables production, as well as modernising and digitalising electricity distribution infrastructure.

($1 = 0.8490 euros)

Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 10:29 AM UTCBOJ's Kuroda calls for 'learning by doing' approach on climate change

The Bank of Japan is ready to modify the steps it is rolling out on climate change as needed, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday, calling for a "learning by doing" approach in helping companies and banks transition towards a greener society.

Sustainable BusinessOne for the road: Glenfiddich uses whisky waste to fuel trucks
Sustainable BusinessAnalysis: Regulators turn spotlight on company sustainability ratings
Sustainable BusinessIberdrola, EIB sign green loan deal for Spanish power networks
Sustainable BusinessRegulators to unlock 'black box' of ESG corporate ratings