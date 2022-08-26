India's GAIL sets 2040 goal for net zero carbon emissions

Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India's top gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS) has set a 2040 target to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its operations, its chairman Manoj Jain said at an annual shareholders' meeting on Friday.

India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2070.

