Intesa Sanpaolo joins net-zero banking alliance, to cut emissions by 2050

1 minute read

The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan, Italy, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Wednesday it had joined the United Nation's Net-zero banking alliance, committing to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Joining the United Nations Banking Alliance to reach net zero emissions by 2050 isn't an endpoint in itself; rather

it is a significant step along a path that commits Intesa Sanpaolo to new objectives in the fight against climate

change," Chief Executive Carlo Messina said in a statement.

Intesa Sanpaolo will provide around 80 billion euros ($93.14 billion) for financing green and circular economy initiatives and for the ecological transition during the course of Italy's national recovery plan, the statement added.

($1 = 0.8590 euros)

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

