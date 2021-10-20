Sustainable Business
Intesa Sanpaolo joins net-zero banking alliance, to cut emissions by 2050
ROME, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Wednesday it had joined the United Nation's Net-zero banking alliance, committing to net-zero emissions by 2050.
"Joining the United Nations Banking Alliance to reach net zero emissions by 2050 isn't an endpoint in itself; rather
it is a significant step along a path that commits Intesa Sanpaolo to new objectives in the fight against climate
change," Chief Executive Carlo Messina said in a statement.
Intesa Sanpaolo will provide around 80 billion euros ($93.14 billion) for financing green and circular economy initiatives and for the ecological transition during the course of Italy's national recovery plan, the statement added.
($1 = 0.8590 euros)
