Investment fund assets to miss climate goals, research says

July 21 (Reuters) - Global investment funds and top market indices are widely exposed to companies set to miss a critical goal for efforts to limit climate change, new research from sustainability data firm ESG Book showed on Thursday.

Over 70% of assets on average across some 35,000 investment funds will contribute to global warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by 2050 without significant emissions reductions, ESG Book said.

While some of the world's largest investors have pledged to cut emissions in line with the 1.5-degree target, which scientists say is necessary to stave off the worst effects of climate change, they have faced challenges achieving reductions or even measuring portfolio emissions. read more

"Markets still lack the accurate information required to allocate capital more effectively to sustainable, higher impact assets,” said ESG Book Chief Executive Daniel Klier.

ESG Book analyzed $40 trillion of equity and fixed income funds and assigned temperature scores to their assets based in part on their emissions per million dollars of revenue, or emissions intensity ratios.

The researcher also found that none of the world’s major market indices are on track to remain below 1.5 degrees.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) had the lowest emissions intensity of standard market indices thanks to constitutent companies in the financial, retail trade and technology services sectors, according to ESG Book.

The emissions intensity ratio of the Australian ASX 200 (.AXJO) was over eight times higher, due to utilities and energy minerals companies.

ESG Book said that emissions profiles may be even higher in reality because the firm does not consider Scope 3 emissions, which refer to emissions generated by suppliers and customers across a company's value chain, in its emissions intensity ratios.

These emissions often represent the majority of a company's overall emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Reporting by Cole Horton in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

