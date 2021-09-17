Skip to main content

Investments in renewables will stabilise energy prices -EU commissioner

Power-generating windmill turbines are pictured at the 'Amrumbank West' offshore windpark in the northern sea near the island of Amrum, Germany September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Investments in renewable energies will stabilise energy prices in the future, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on Friday.

"From our side, we are monitoring the prices very closely," Simson told a news conference when asked about the cost of rising energy bills.

"There are several solutions that will help mid term and long term... Investments in renewables will stabilise the prices in the future," she said.

Households across Europe face much higher winter energy bills due to a global surge in wholesale power and gas prices and consumer groups have warned the most vulnerable in the region could be hit by fuel poverty as a result.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

