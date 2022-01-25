Italy's Moncler to go fur-free in two years

The logo of Moncler is seen in a shop in downtown Rome, Italy February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Moncler (MONC.MI) said on Tuesday it would ban fur in all its collections starting from 2024, following in the footsteps of other fashion brands keen to meet customers' growing ethical and environmental awareness.

"The company will stop sourcing fur this year and the last collection to feature fur will be Fall/Winter 2023," the company said.

The brand known for its goose down jackets - a by-product of the food industry that Moncler assures it is traced and certified - said the stop on fur is consistent with its ongoing commitment to responsible business practices.

Other brands such as Valentino, Prada, Versace, Gucci and Armani have already announced their plans to end the use of fur in the past years and some have recently added angora wool to their banned materials. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.