Italy's Terna pledges record 18.1 bln euro spend on grid for energy transition

Terna high voltage pylons are seen in Montalto di Castro, central Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italian power grid operator Terna (TRN.MI) has pledged to spend a record 18.1 billion euros ($21 billion) over the next 10 years to meet the demands of the energy transition and economic recovery.

Terna, one of Europe's biggest power grid players, said projects in its new development plan would make it possible to cut carbon emissions by 5.6 million tonnes per year, double that of its previous plan.

($1 = 0.8463 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.