Sustainable Business
Italy's Terna pledges record 18.1 bln euro spend on grid for energy transition
MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italian power grid operator Terna (TRN.MI) has pledged to spend a record 18.1 billion euros ($21 billion) over the next 10 years to meet the demands of the energy transition and economic recovery.
Terna, one of Europe's biggest power grid players, said projects in its new development plan would make it possible to cut carbon emissions by 5.6 million tonnes per year, double that of its previous plan.
($1 = 0.8463 euros)
