Japan finmin says govt in close touch with BOJ on climate change response

Japan's newly-appointed Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's government is communicating closely with the Bank of Japan on responses to issues ranging from climate change to the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

"It is said that the BOJ, the finance ministry and the government should take appropriate steps on not only climate change but also the coronavirus, and we are in close contact with each other," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Aso declined to comment on planned deliberations at the BOJ's July 15-16 policy review, when asked about the central bank's response to climate change.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

