Japan's Mitsubishi Corp aims for net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050

The logo of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house and mineral resources company Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) said on Monday it aimed for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

It will invest 2 trillion yen ($17.54 billion) in developing various alternative energies such as renewables by 2030 as part of a plan to shift away from fossil fuels, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 114.0500 yen)

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing

