Keppel, ExxonMobil to explore low-carbon ammonia solutions for Singapore















April 20 (Reuters) - Keppel Infrastructure (KEPL.SI) and U.S. oil producer ExxonMobil (XOM.N) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia solutions for use in Singapore, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The MOU comes as low-carbon energy demand surges in Singapore and globally, and follows the city-state government's hydrogen strategy launched in October last year.

Singapore's National Hydrogen Strategy targets hydrogen to meet up to half of its power needs by 2050.

The deal announced on Thursday has been signed through units of both the companies, and aims to use low-carbon hydrogen for a 600 megawatt (MW) Keppel Sakra Cogen plant in Jurong Island.

Currently under construction, the plant is expected to operate with at least 30% hydrogen and would have the capability of shifting to run entirely on hydrogen.

The plant is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

