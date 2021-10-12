Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

LMEWEEK Miners disclose CO2 emissions on LME's sustainability register

1 minute read

Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in London, Britain, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nine metal producers including Antofagasta (ANTO.L) and Teck Resources have disclosed the carbon emissions from their metal producing operations on the London Metal Exchange's newly launched digital register.

The register known as LMEpassport is aimed at users of the exchange wanting to support the energy transition.

The energy transition includes a switch to electric vehicles from internal combustion engined cars and renewable energy such as solar and wind turbines, which all require metal.

Miners and smelters producing metals such as copper, aluminium, nickel, tin and cobalt as a result have been working on burnishing their low-carbon credentials and complying with international sustainability standards.

Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA), Boliden (BOL.ST) and Thailand Smelting and Refining (Thaisarco) have also made disclosures under the LME's "sustainability taxonomy", which covers environmental, social and governance matters, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Others detailing their sustainability metrics on LMEpassport are Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J), Rusal , Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt (603799.SS).

Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 7:57 PM UTC

Business aviation industry commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and other industry groups on Tuesday committed to “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050, as the sector's flagship private jet show kicked off in Las Vegas.

Sustainable Business
Macron unveils 30-bln euro plan for innovation and industrial revival
Sustainable Business
U.N.'s Carney calls for multilateral development banks to up climate ambition
Sustainable Business
Asian Development Bank boosts 2019-2030 climate financing goal to $100 billion
Sustainable Business
Britain to be among first to apply new climate disclosure rules