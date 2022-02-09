Louis Dreyfus targets zero deforestation in supply chain by end-2025

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Global crop merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said on Wednesday it aimed to eliminate deforestation and conversion of native vegetation of high conservation value for agricultural purposes from all its supply chains by the end of 2025.

Like other commodity traders, LDC has been working to improve traceability in its soybean sourcing due to concerns over deforestation in Brazil. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Benoit Van Overstraeten, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.