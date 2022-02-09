1 minute read
Louis Dreyfus targets zero deforestation in supply chain by end-2025
PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Global crop merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said on Wednesday it aimed to eliminate deforestation and conversion of native vegetation of high conservation value for agricultural purposes from all its supply chains by the end of 2025.
Like other commodity traders, LDC has been working to improve traceability in its soybean sourcing due to concerns over deforestation in Brazil. read more
Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Benoit Van Overstraeten, Editing by Louise Heavens
