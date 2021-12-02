Skip to main content
Sustainable Business

L&T, Goldman-backed ReNew tie up for green hydrogen projects in India

A man walks past the Larsen and Toubro (L&T) head office in Mumbai, India, September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) said on Thursday it will jointly own and operate green hydrogen projects with Goldman Sachs-backed green energy producer ReNew Power.

The partnership between L&T and the renewable energy company is the latest big-ticket entry into the green hydrogen production space in India, following announcements of ambitious plans by Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, two of Asia's richest men.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

