Macron says France to have mini nuclear reactor, green hydrogen plants by 2030

An employee holds an hydrogen fuel battery of an Alpha bike, first industrialised bicycle to use a hydrogen fuel cell at the Pragma Industries factory in Biarritz, France, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that by 2030 France must be a leader in carbon-free power production, and will build one small modular reactor as well as two megafactories for the production of green hydrogen by then.

"We must be a leader in green hydrogen by 2030," Macron said in a speech.

Macron said that Europe will never have enough renewable energy capacity to produce sufficient green hydrogen for mobility, and that France's nuclear plants are a major asset for producing green hydrogen via electrolysis.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Louise Heavens

