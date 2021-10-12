Skip to main content

Macron wants France to produce a low-carbon airplane by 2030

1 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during the presentation of the "France 2030" investment plan at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France, October 12, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - France should be able to produce 2 million electrical and hybrid cars by 2030 and build a low-carbon airplane during the same time frame, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

He said France would invest 4 billion euros in the transport sector, part of a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment plan aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation. read more

