Macron wants France to produce a low-carbon airplane by 2030

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - France should be able to produce 2 million electrical and hybrid cars by 2030 and build a low-carbon airplane during the same time frame, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

He said France would invest 4 billion euros in the transport sector, part of a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment plan aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation. read more

