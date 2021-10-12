Sustainable Business
Macron wants France to produce a low-carbon airplane by 2030
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - France should be able to produce 2 million electrical and hybrid cars by 2030 and build a low-carbon airplane during the same time frame, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
He said France would invest 4 billion euros in the transport sector, part of a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment plan aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation. read more
