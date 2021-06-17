Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Majority of Delta shareholders vote for disclosure of climate lobbying efforts

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 plane takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

June 17 (Reuters) - A majority of Delta Air Line Inc's (DAL.N) shareholders voted in favor of making the airline disclose its climate lobbying efforts, as per preliminary results at the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

The motion comes amid rising pressure on companies from investors, activists and governments to match global efforts to combat climate change.

The shareholder proposal had been backed earlier by Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund as well as proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis, despite the management's recommendation to reject it. read more

Last month, a quarter of Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) board of directors lost their seats to outsiders in a push to force the company's leadership to reckon with the risk of failing to adjust its business strategy to become more environmental-friendly. read more

Sustainable Business

