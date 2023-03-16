Malaysia's DIALOG Group to expand into renewable fuels storage

Companies Dialog Group Bhd Follow















SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's DIALOG Group has launched its expansion of terminal operations for renewable fuels storage facilities at Johor, marking its first foray into the renewables market, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company is aiming to start operations for this expansion, which will be connected to truck loading bays and existing marine facilities, at its Tanjung Langsat 3 site by end-2024.

"The storage facility will consist of storage tanks with a capacity of 24,000 cubic metres targeted for renewable fuel feedstocks and products," said the company's executive chairman Ngau Boon Keat.

These renewable fuels include used cooking oil, tallow, pyrolysis oil, palm oil mill effluent and biodiesels such as used cooking oil methyl ester and fatty acids methyl ester, he added.

The company also has plans to integrate and collaborate with pre-treatment or hydrotreat plants to blend renewable and conventional fuels, Ngau said.

DIALOG Group currently has three terminals at Tanjung Langsat, with its Tanjong Langsat 3 site having storage capacity of 205,000 cubic metres for energy products.

