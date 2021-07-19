Malaysia's Maybank to implement $11.9 bln sustainable finance framework this year

Maybank Tower, the headquarters of Maybank, is pictured in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's largest lender by assets said on Monday that it aims to implement its 50 billion ringgit ($11.88 billion) sustainable product framework within this year.

Malayan Banking Bhd (MBBM.KL) in a statement said the framework will cover direct lending or investment, and services related to arranging, syndicating, fundraising or underwriting as well as advisory.

($1 = 4.2070 ringgit)

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.