Sustainable Business
Malaysia's Maybank to implement $11.9 bln sustainable finance framework this year
KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's largest lender by assets said on Monday that it aims to implement its 50 billion ringgit ($11.88 billion) sustainable product framework within this year.
Malayan Banking Bhd (MBBM.KL) in a statement said the framework will cover direct lending or investment, and services related to arranging, syndicating, fundraising or underwriting as well as advisory.
($1 = 4.2070 ringgit)
