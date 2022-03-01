Marathon Petroleum partners with Neste on Martinez renewable fuels project

A Marathon Petroleum banner covers an Andeavor sign outside the El Paso refinery following a closed $23 billion deal after the Ohio-based Marathon bought the Texas-based company, forming one of the largest global refiners in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

March 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) said on Tuesday it would form a joint venture with Finnish refiner Neste (NESTE.HE) for its Martinez renewable fuels project in California.

Neste produces renewable fuels, mainly from waste and residues such as used cooking oil, animal fat from food industry waste, fish fat from fish processing waste and residues from vegetable oil processing.

The partnership with Neste will be structured as a 50/50 joint venture and is expected to contribute a total of $1 billion, inclusive of half of the total project development costs projected through the completion of the project.

The Martinez facility is currently targeted to have a production capacity of 260 million gallons per year of renewable diesel in the second half of 2022, with pre-treatment capabilities expected to come online in 2023.

Marathon will continue to manage project execution and operate the facility once it is ready for use, according to the agreement.

