Mazda aims to achieve carbon neutrality at its factories by 2035

The logo of Mazda is pictured at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Companies Mazda Motor Corp

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) will aim to achieve carbon neutrality at its factories worldwide by 2035, it said on Thursday.

The Hiroshima-based automaker will procure electricity from renewable sources and use carbon-neutral vehicles at its factories, among other measures, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

