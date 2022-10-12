Mexico preparing to launch green finance instruments - deputy finance minister

Companies Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Follow















MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities are preparing to launch a series of financial instruments, including bonds and derivatives, whose proceeds would fund environmental projects, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

"In the pipeline we have the development of a market of green mortgages and possibly a market of sustainable derivatives," Yorio said in a podcast with banking institution Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX), saying these would be linked to government bonds.

Yorio noted that the first state-level sustainable bond had been issued a few weeks ago, adding: "Soon we're going to see a sustainable bond issue linked purely to water."

Green bonds, whose proceeds are used to fund environmental projects, have surged in popularity as issuers and investors look to address growing climate risks.

According to Refinitiv data, global issuance of sustainable bonds hit a record $859 billion in 2021.

Asked about rising inflation, Yorio said the government had enacted a pilot program to ease and expedite food imports, in line with a deal announced earlier this month that looks to tame price hikes for basic food staples and other key goods.

The deal with retailers and foodmakers would waive certain regulatory requirements such as quality checks.

Yorio added that the government was mulling fiscal incentives for U.S. firms setting up industrial "clusters" on Mexican soil, as it looks to lure more investment from its top trade partner in its northern border states.

