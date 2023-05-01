Mitsubishi Corp, MUFG to launch $1 bln decarbonisation fund - Nikkei















TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) and others will launch a decarbonisation fund with investment of a total of $1 billion in startup companies, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Investments are expected to be made for European and U.S. companies leading in floating offshore wind power and renewable aviation fuel technologies, the Nikkei reported.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.