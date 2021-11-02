Morocco to mobilize global investment of around $1.6 bln in wind energy

CAIRO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Morocco will mobilize global investment of around 14.5 billion dirhams ($1.6 bln) in a wind energy programme, its foreign ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The integrated wind energy program will be fully commissioned by 2024 and consist of electricity production parks installed through the kingdom, the ministry added.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Lilian Wagdy - Editing by Kim Coghill

