Sustainable Business

MOVES JPMorgan names new head of ESG for investor relations

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) named Aaron Bertinetti, the former head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research at proxy advisor Glass, Lewis & Co, its new head of ESG for investor relations.

The bank created the position so it can communicate better on ESG with investors and research analysts, according to a note sent to analysts who cover JPMorgan. JPMorgan said in the note it is accelerating ESG efforts across the firm.

Bertinetti will report to Reggie Chambers, head of the bank's investor relations.

ESG issues including climate change and racial and ethnic diversity, which are not on traditional balance sheets but can effect future returns, are becoming more important to investors, with funds targeting sustainable companies surging in popularity.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

