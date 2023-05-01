NZ narrows car rebates, favors fuel efficiency















WELLINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Buyers of electric cars with low emissions will be favored as New Zealand extends its car rebate scheme to further boost sales of green vehicles, the government said on Tuesday.

Rebates will be narrowed to focus on more fuel efficient cars, Transport Minister Michael Wood said in a statement. Incentives will improve for some cars, but fees will increase for vehicles with higher emissions.

The government's upcoming budget will increase the scheme allocation by NZ$100 million ($62 million), he said.

The original scheme boosted sales of new electric cars, with higher-than-expected demand for low emission vehicles.

"With over 100,000 rebates granted since the scheme came into effect in 2021, we currently have one of the fastest uptakes of EVs in the world," said Wood.

Last year, 20% of all new passenger cars sales were electric, up from 8% in 2021, he added.

"The scheme is also now forecast to reduce emissions by 3.4 million metric tonnes by 2035. That's an additional 50% out to 2035 over and above what was forecast when it started."

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Tuesday showed imports of fully electric vehicles more than doubled in value during the year to March 2023, while imports of hybrid electric vehicles were up 79%.

($1 = 1.6213 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Richard Chang











