Oman's OQ agrees with Korea's KOGAS-Tech to explore opportunities in green hydrogen

CAIRO, Nov 22 (REUTERS) - Oman state energy company OQ said on Monday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean Gas Technology Corporation (KOGAS-Tech) to explore opportunities in green hydrogen.

It added in a statement that this is a step towards expanding the knowledge, technological and research pool on green hydrogen.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Louise Heavens

