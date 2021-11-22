Sustainable Business
Oman's OQ agrees with Korea's KOGAS-Tech to explore opportunities in green hydrogen
1 minute read
CAIRO, Nov 22 (REUTERS) - Oman state energy company OQ said on Monday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean Gas Technology Corporation (KOGAS-Tech) to explore opportunities in green hydrogen.
It added in a statement that this is a step towards expanding the knowledge, technological and research pool on green hydrogen.
Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.