Sustainable Business
Online fashion retailer ASOS aims to be carbon neutral by 2025
Sept 16 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS Plc (ASOS.L) said on Thursday it aimed to become carbon neutral in its direct operations by 2025, as part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.
The company would also ensure all of its own-brand products and packaging are made from more sustainable or recycled materials by 2030, it said.
