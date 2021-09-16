Skip to main content

Online fashion retailer ASOS aims to be carbon neutral by 2025

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the ASOS app and a keyboard and shopping cart are seen in front of a displayed ASOS logo in this illustration picture taken October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 16 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS Plc (ASOS.L) said on Thursday it aimed to become carbon neutral in its direct operations by 2025, as part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The company would also ensure all of its own-brand products and packaging are made from more sustainable or recycled materials by 2030, it said.

