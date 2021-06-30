Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Over $100 billion raised via sovereign green bonds globally- Linklaters

2 minute read

A picture illustration of U.S. dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes, taken in Warsaw January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Nearly 100 billion pounds ($138 billion) has now been raised via sovereign green bonds globally with European nations accounting for 90% percent of the issuance, according to a study by law firm Linklaters released on Wednesday.

Green bonds are a growing category of fixed-income securities that raise capital for projects with environmental benefits, such as renewable energy or low-carbon transport.

The green bond market started up in 2007.

Although they make up a small fraction of the overall debt market, green bonds are attracting attention because the need to meet emissions-reduction targets will require trillions of dollars of capital from public and private sectors.

Britain is soon set to launch its first green bond and is expected to raise a total of at least 15 billion pounds ($21 billion) this year, as the country aims to build up a liquid market for the new debt.

A majority of the 16 countries that have launched green bond issuances are on the continent, including France, Germany, Hungary and Belgium.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 8:25 AM UTCDevelopment bank climate finance spending hit $66 bln in 2020 - report

Spending on climate finance by eight of the world's major multilateral development banks rose to $66 billion in 2020 from $61.6 billion in 2019, with the majority committed to poorer countries, a report on Wednesday said.

Sustainable BusinessU.S. Farm Belt lawmakers introduce bills to boost biofuel industry
Sustainable BusinessEU steers shipping towards carbon trading market to curb emissions
Sustainable BusinessNet zero goals need revival of 'forgotten giant' hydropower, IEA says
Sustainable BusinessUBS joins peers to track how lending affects environment, jobs