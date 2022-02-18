1 minute read
Philippines pitches at least $500 mln green bond offer to European investors
MANILA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has sought European investors' support for the country's inaugural green bonds offering, worth at least $500 million, to raise funds for clean energy projects, his department said on Friday.
Dominguez in a news release said the sale of these debt securities, known as environmental, social and governance (ESG) sovereign bonds, will be done "in the coming weeks".
