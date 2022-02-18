Philippines pitches at least $500 mln green bond offer to European investors

Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez gestures as he listen to a questions during a "Dutertenomics" (President Rodrigo Duterte Economic) forum in a hotel in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has sought European investors' support for the country's inaugural green bonds offering, worth at least $500 million, to raise funds for clean energy projects, his department said on Friday.

Dominguez in a news release said the sale of these debt securities, known as environmental, social and governance (ESG) sovereign bonds, will be done "in the coming weeks".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.