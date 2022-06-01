Policy Watch: UK’s windfall tax shows why the drive to stop fossil fuel subsidies is still stuck in first gear

May 31 - When the UK government announced a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to partly offset soaring household fuel bills in May, it sweetened the pill with a tax break on new oil and gas production.

This came as a surprise - not least because ministers had resisted the idea of a windfall tax in case it should discourage those same companies investing in the green energy so urgently needed - for both climate and energy security.

Stuart Adam, a senior economist at the UK’s Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the so-called super-deduction meant that investing 100 pounds in the North Sea would cost companies only 8.75 pounds, with the remainder paid by the government. “So, a massively loss-making investment could still be profitable after tax. It is hard to see why the government should provide such huge tax subsidies and thereby incentivise even economically unviable projects.”

Would this count as the sort of “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidy nations agreed to phase out at last November’s U.N. COP26 climate summit?

The Treasury denies it provides subsidies at all, on the grounds that any support it offers doesn’t artificially lower prices paid by consumers. And therein lies one difficulty in phasing out subsidies: internationally agreed definitions seem open to interpretation. An analysis last year by the International Monetary Fund found that just 8% of the $5.9 trillion subsidies received globally by the oil, gas and coal industry were explicit subsidies.

Offshore wind turbines under construction in Le Havre, France - the EU's plan to wean itself off Russian energy will see money going into renewables under the REPowerEU plan. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

New Zealand, Costa Rica, Fiji, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland are working on a pact that will promote trade in environmental goods and services and eliminate fossil subsidies. The working group on the latter is grappling with definitions and scope, but it hopes to set a standard for other nations to follow. And along with 45 other countries, New Zealand is also pushing for reform at the World Trade Organization, where members are being urged to measure fossil fuel subsidies.

However, it’s been 13 years since G20 leaders agreed to phase out fossil fuel subsidies by 2020; and six years since the European Union committed to phasing them out by 2025. Last year, the commission’s own research found that energy subsidies had remained stable in the years since, with 56 billion euros provided in 2019 alone. Data from the European Court of Auditors, published earlier this year, revealed that 15 out of 27 member states spent more on fossil fuel subsidies than on renewables subsidies.

Using EU funds for financing of fossil infrastructure has been tightened in the current budget cycle that runs to 2027 but, under certain conditions, financing downstream fossil gas infrastructure is still allowed. Member states can themselves still provide subsidies.

“It feels like just baby steps being taken to phase out subsidies ‒ at the same time reducing the potential resources that could be dedicated to a proper energy transition,” says Olivier Vardakoulias, finance and subsidies policy coordinator at Climate Action Network Europe.

While key institutions such as the European Investment Bank have stopped financing fossil projects, a large proportion of subsidies are on the consumption side, and these are hard to tackle without mechanisms to compensate poorer households. Indeed, the protests by the gilets jaunes (yellow vests) movement in France in 2018 were sparked by rising fuel prices and led to demands for lower fuel taxes. President Macron was eventually forced to cancel a planned fuel tax increase.

Higher fuel prices sparked the gilets jaunes protests of 2018 in France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

While the war in Ukraine has exacerbated the problem of high energy costs, REPowerEU, the bloc’s plan to wean itself off Russian energy, will see money going into renewables and energy efficiency measures. These will lower rather than increase the cost of energy for consumers, Vardakoulias says. “There is a lot of scope to shift from a model where every time fossil-based energy prices go up, a political lever is pulled to increase fossil-fuel subsidies.”

In the United States - one of the world’s most generous subsidy providers - President Joe Biden made subsidy reform a priority last year, signing an executive order directing federal agencies to identify any fossil fuel subsidies they were providing and then take steps to eliminate them. Since then, several bills to reform subsidies have been introduced in the House of Representatives but none has made progress. Indeed, that’s been the fate of many such bills introduced in Congress over the past decade.

A report for the Brookings Institution suggested that if America manages to make tangible progress on reforming its own fossil fuel subsidies, it could then credibly push for international reform, first at the G20, and help develop plans to provide least developed countries (LDCs) with the technical and financial assistance to eliminate subsidies while also promoting economic recovery and growth.

It could also propose that countries (including the U.S.) link strategies for subsidy reform with their nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Indeed, several reports, most recently from the International Institute for Sustainable Development, have shown how countries can reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by cutting consumption subsidies.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry last year described the trillions spent on fossil fuel subsidies since the Paris Agreement was signed as “the definition of insanity”. Six months on from COP26, there’s little sign of a cure.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Sustainable Business Review, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.