Policy Watch: Why investing in power grids should be a live issue for G7 leaders















May 3 - There’s a weight of expectation on G7 leaders when they meet later this month. Businesses want to see a commitment to fully decarbonise power systems by 2035 and a rapid scale-up of renewables.

The We Mean Business Coalition of over 10,000 companies says “clear targets, timelines and policies will give business the clarity and confidence to act” on decarbonisation.

Without clean energy grids by the mid-2030s, governments’ net-zero ambitions become much harder to achieve. Grid capacity and storage infrastructure need to be scaled up as more sectors of economies run on electricity. All this provides job opportunities, but delivery plans are missing. “There’s very little detail, so it’s quite hard to turn (targets) into a grid agenda,” says Lisa Fischer, who leads the energy systems programme at climate think-tank E3G.

Indeed, grid investments have stalled, and renewables projects are waiting longer and longer to be connected. It’s a failure of policy, planning and creativity. There are just not enough transmission lines to take account of new and highly distributed renewable energy projects. Building them is expensive and challenging in densely populated areas, and where the wind blows isn’t necessarily where the power need is greatest.

Without upgrading the grid, bringing all those extra electrons to where they are needed could cause cables to overheat, risking the entire network. So, a wind farm might be stopped from generating. In Britain, those curtailment costs of up to 1 billion pounds could double or more by 2030.

It now takes over 10 years to get from seabed lease to the start of construction. For wind alone, 140 projects constituting 300 gigawatts (GW) of generation are queuing to be connected. That’s three times the total current generation capacity, far exceeding what’s required in a fossil-free grid or to meet net zero. However, many projects are unrealistic, and they take up space in the queue, delaying others. So, attempts are being made to weed them out.

In Britain, it takes more than 10 years to get from seabed lease to the start of windfarm construction. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

In some parts of the EU, it takes nine years to get a permit, with 80GW of wind projects stuck in the permitting process at the end of 2022. Bureaucracy, including environmental objections are big barriers, according to the European Commission. In theory, a new temporary regulation which includes an “overriding public interest” presumption for renewable energy projects, should massively speed things up. Solar, heat pumps and upgrading existing renewables should be permitted within six months.

“Grids are anticipatory investments,” says Fischer. “You have to ‘guess’ where the capacity and the demand is going to be and then invest massively. And so, the more certainty policymakers can give about the direction the better, and the easier it is for transmission system operators and developers of those grids to take that risk.”

An added issue in Europe and the UK is that the owners of transmission infrastructure are “quite risk-averse,” she adds. “They really need to re-invent themselves.”

Tim Pick is the UK’s Offshore Wind Champion, appointed as an independent advisor to government and industry on the development of the UK's offshore wind sector. He recently recommended that the energy regulator, Ofgem should take a strategic, longer term view – moving from a focus on short-term consumer costs. Legislation currently going through parliament will create a Future System Operator, an independent body to look across electricity, gas, hydrogen, heat and carbon capture and storage to get design of the overall system right. The government (indeed all governments) will also have to ensure systems are more resilient to the increased frequency and severity of storms.

In the U.S., more than 1,200GW of solar and wind projects were queuing to be connected to the grid at the end of last year, according to an analysis by researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. That’s equivalent to today’s existing capacity, and more than enough to decarbonise the grid. Wood Mackenzie has estimated that the U.S. will need to invest up to $100 billion in transmission infrastructure to reach the clean energy goals of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Fields of heliostat mirrors reflect sunlight onto a boiler mounted onto solar power towers at the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, the world’s largest solar thermal power station, in the Mojave Desert near Nipton, California. REUTERS/Bing Guan

John Podesta, the White House clean energy advisor tasked with overseeing its implementation, acknowledged that projects take too long to come to fruition. Speaking to an audience in New York, he said it was a problem at the federal, state and local levels. “We could surely use some legislation to just speed that up ‒ not push communities out of the decision-making process, but bring them in earlier, so that you understand the context for where there is an environmental problem” and try to find a workaround. “Can you mitigate it (the environmental problem), get that done faster, earlier and get this stuff built.” Bills on infrastructure permitting reform have been proposed.

European business will be hoping that the ambitious plans announced at last week’s political summit on North Sea energy are worth the paper they’re written on. Nine countries around the North Sea, including the UK, Denmark and Germany, agreed to develop an offshore grid, deploying a combined 120GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, expanding to 300GW by 2050. The Netherlands and the UK also plan a first-of-a-kind link to connect an offshore windfarm between the two countries.

A North Sea grid linking countries’ power systems could save 30-60 billion euros by 2050 according to recent modelling, help deliver climate commitments and boost energy security.

Having to build one grid line for each wind farm would be “really expensive and too slow,” says Fischer. “We need to work together to have the key outline of what we want to build, and then the wind farms can plug in very quickly.”

Grid interconnection has been a strength in Europe. Fischer notes “France would not have been able to keep the lights on last year, without being able to import from the UK and Belgium.”

Here Europe differs from the U.S., which lacks investment to connect states and regions. The U.S. is ahead of Europe, however, in its use of digitialisation and demand-side response. “The more demand we can avoid, or make more flexible, the less power lines we need,” explains Fischer.

At a local level, solar panels, heat pumps, electric vehicles will all be connecting to the grid. When not in use, electric vehicles could even act as a form of energy storage, putting energy back into the grid at times of high demand. But distribution system operators will have to innovate.

“If they invested in ‒ not just cables, but smart cables, and their own capabilities to use the data coming through …. to run the grids smartly, then they could use all those assets (heat pumps, EVs) to manage the system much more efficiently,” Fischer suggests.

A recent experiment in the UK by National Grid showed that customers were willing to shift their electricity consumption away from times of peak demand.

The U.S. and Europe could, and should, learn from each other. But above all, political leadership from the G7 is now needed to get that sharp focus on grid development and encourage the supply chains and skills that will be needed for a clean energy future.











