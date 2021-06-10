Polish operator to invest $1.23 bln to adjust system to offshore wind power

Poland's power grid operator PSE plans to invest around 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.23 billion) by 2030 in its network in the northern part of the country so it can distribute electricity from planned Baltic offshore wind farms to clients.

Poland, which still generates around 70% of its electricity from burning coal, expects to have around 11 gigawatts (GW) installed in offshore wind by 2040, which according to PSE is equal to 20% of current total power capacity.

"Offshore wind farms will change the way the Polish energy sector operates," it said. "By 2030, the company will allocate around 4.5 billion zlotys on the construction or modernisation of stations and transmission lines in the Pomeranian region."

($1 = 3.6715 zlotys)

