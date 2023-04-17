Polish small reactors project may get up to $4 bln in U.S. financing















WARSAW, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Export-Import Bank and U.S International Development Finance Corporation may lend up to $4 billion to Orlen Synthos Green Energy’s project to deploy small modular reactors (SMR) in Poland.

The EXIM Bank may lend up to $3 billion, and DFC may lend up to $1 billion to build and deploy the first two SMRs to be designed by GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Orlen Synthos Green Energy said in a release after signing letters of intent with the U.S. institutions.

Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen and chemicals company Synthos plan to deploy Poland's first small nuclear reactors by 2030 to supplement the country's shift to nuclear power to reduce its carbon emissions and gradually phase out coal.

The government last year chose U.S. company Westinghouse Electric Co for the country's flagship nuclear power plant in northern Poland.

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; editing by Jason Neely











