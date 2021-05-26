Norway is holding its first tender for offshore wind farm licences later this year, attracting interest from a wide range of companies. read more

The government has earmarked two areas in the North Sea to accommodate up to 4.5 gigawatt (GW) of floating and bottom-fixed wind turbine capacity.

Utsira Nord, an area of 1,000 square kilometres (386.1 square miles), is located northwest of the oil industry capital Stavanger and is seen as suitable for floating wind power.

Soerlige Nordsjoe II, some 2,590 square km and bordering the Danish sector of the North Sea, is suitable for bottom-fixed wind power turbines.

Companies and joint ventures likely to participate include:

Equinor (EQNR.OL) will seek acreage in both areas. It is planning a bid with Eni renewables unit Vaargroenn for a floating offshore wind farm at Utsira North and has teamed up with Germany's RWE (RWEG.DE) and Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) for a planned wind farm at Soerlige Nordsjoe II.

Germany's EnBW (EBKG.DE) and several Norwegian partners, including wholesale and retail food supplier Norgesgruppen, have announced the Norseman Consortia initiative to develop a 1.4 GW wind farm in the Soerlige Nordsjoe II area.

Aker Offshore Wind (AOW-ME.OL) is planning the 0.5 GW Vestavindar project at Utsira Nord and the 1.2 GW Soennavindar project at Soerlige Nordsjoe II. It has entered a partnership with top utility Statkraft (STATK.UL) to develop the latter site.

Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) and Norway's HitecVision (HITV.NFF) have formed the Vaargroenn joint venture and seek acreage at Soerlige Nordsjoe II, together with utility Agder Energi (AGDER.UL).

Magnora (MGNR.OL) and TechnipFMC (1T1.F) plan to bid for a site at Utsira Nord through their Magnora Offshore Wind partnership. read more

Fred. Olsen Renewables, a subsidiary of Bonheur (BON.OL) and utility Hafslund-Eco, plan to jointly develop offshore wind in both areas.

Deep Wind Offshore, a joint venture of shipping company Knutsen OAS and utilities Haugaland Kraft and Sunnhordland Kraftlag, plans projects for both sites.

Shell (RDSa.L) has said is considering a participation in the tenders and that its sees large potential in Norwegian offshore wind.

