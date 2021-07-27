Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Private equity firm TPG raises $5.4 bln for climate fund

2 minute read

July 27 (Reuters) - TPG has raised $5.4 billion for its inaugural fund under its climate investing strategy from a number of high-profile investors including Allstate Corp (ALL.N) and Hartford Financial (HIG.N), the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

The TPG Rise Climate, which was launched in early 2021, now manages $11 billion of assets, the company said.

Hank Paulson, a former U.S. Treasury Secretary, is the executive chairman of the fund, while co-founder Jim Coulter is the managing partner.

TPG said the fund is designed to expand the scope of commercially viable climate technologies and its investor base includes Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and France's AXA (AXAF.PA).

TPG, which has more than $100 billion in assets under management, is evaluating a public listing, the Wall Street Journal reported last month.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 12:23 PM UTCMore U.S. companies tie CEO pay to diversity metrics -study

Corporate diversity has become the most common type of sustainability metric used in setting executive pay, a new study found, as companies look to increase the share of women and minorities in their workforces.

Sustainable BusinessAnalysts raise EU carbon price forecasts on market reform plans
Sustainable BusinessChina launches pilot programme to assess carbon emissions at new industrial projects
Sustainable BusinessBOJ's Kuroda calls for 'learning by doing' approach on climate change
Sustainable BusinessOne for the road: Glenfiddich uses whisky waste to fuel trucks