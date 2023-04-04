Factbox: Projects transforming waste, by-products to rare earths

[1/4] An undated photo shows a stockpile at Eneabba, Western Australia, where Iluka Resources has been storing by-products from mineral sands mining and is building processing plants to extract rare earths. Iluka Resources/Handout via REUTERS















April 4 (Reuters) - Six projects outside China, which dominates global rare earth production, plan to extract the critical minerals from waste or byproducts.

The projects will produce rare earths that are needed to fuel a green revolution of electric cars and wind turbines while trying to avert the shortages expected in coming years.

Below are details of the companies and their projects, in order of output of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, the rare earths most in demand.

ILUKA RESOURCES LTD (ILU.AX)

The core business of Australia's Iluka has been extracting zircon and titanium from mineral sands, but it is building processing plants to also remove rare earths.

It has completed two processing plants and aims to launch the final one, a refinery, in 2025, which will be Australia's first rare earth separation plant.

The refinery is expected to produce an average of 2,700 tonnes a year of NdPr oxides.

Iluka is initially treating a massive stockpile at Eneabba in Western Australia that has been building up since the 1990s, but will later also use feedstock from other operations.

PHOENIX TAILINGS

Privately held U.S. company Phoenix Tailings has developed technology to process rare earths from old mine tailings, and plans to launch operations with waste material from a former iron ore mine in New York.

Phoenix is also arranging to feed its production plant with material from other stockpiles and is expected to produce 2,200 tonnes a year of NdPr metals by 2026, equivalent to about 2,589 tonnes of NdPr oxides, according to Adamas Intelligence.

ENERGY FUELS INC (UUUU.A)

The main business of U.S. Energy Fuels is producing uranium, but it has moved into rare earths.

It started by buying monazite, a byproduct of mineral sands, from chemicals company Chemours (CC.N) to extract rare earths, and has also lined up other sources of the material.

Energy Fuels removes uranium from the monazite and sends mixed rare earth carbonate to be separated by a plant owned by Neo Performance Materials (NEO.TO) in Estonia.

Energy Fuels plans to open its own separation plant by 2024 and aims to produce 1,500 to 3,000 tonnes a year of NdPr oxides by 2026.

RAINBOW RARE EARTHS LTD (RBWR.L)

Rainbow plans to reprocess stockpiles left over from phosphate mining since the 1950s at Phalaborwa, in northeast South Africa.

It has teamed up with U.S. firm K-Technologies, whose new system will produce separated rare earth oxides.

Rainbow expects to produce about 1,850 tonnes a year of NdPr oxides by 2026.

VHM LTD (VHM.AX)

Australia's VHM Ltd is working on the Goschen mineral sands project, which will also produce rare earths.

The company has agreed an offtake agreement with China's Shenghe, which has agreed to purchase 6,400 tonnes a year of rare earth mineral concentrate, but VHM plans to build its own refinery in the long term.

Adamas Intelligence has estimated that VHM will produce about 850 tonnes of NdPr oxides in 2027.

LKAB

State-owned Swedish iron ore producer LKAB plans to extract rare earths from waste material from two existing mines that is currently dumped into tailings dams.

The material will be processed at new plants both at the mines and at an industrial park before it is shipped to a refinery at Norway's REEtec, where rare earths will be separated.

LKAB plans to produce 2,000 tonnes a year of TREOs from 2027, which Adamas Intelligence estimates contains about 400 tonnes of NdPr oxides.

Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Jan Harvey and Barbara Lewis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.