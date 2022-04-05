Factbox: Proposed capital projects relying on Alberta carbon capture and storage build-out
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CALGARY, Alberta, April 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta is growing its carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry, and in late March picked proposals for six open-access sequestration hubs in the Edmonton region. read more
The province has attracted a slew of proposals for low-emissions industrial projects over the last year, which will rely on CCS to lower emissions.
Below is a round-up of the six storage hubs being developed, and proposed industrial projects that are looking to capture carbon:
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PROPOSED STORAGE HUBS
* Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) plans to build the Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub.
* Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO) and TransCanada PipeLines Limited, a unit of TC Energy, (TRP.TO) are proposing the Alberta Carbon Grid.
* Shell Canada (SHEL.L) is looking at building the Polaris Carbon Sequestration Hub.
* Bison Low Carbon Ventures Inc is looking at building the Meadowbrook Hub Project.
* Wolf Carbon Solutions Inc wants to build the Wolf Carbon Hub.
* Enhance Energy Inc is planning the Origins Project hub.
PROPOSED LOW-EMISSIONS INDUSTRIAL PROJECTS:
* Dow Inc (DOW.N) will expand and retrofit its Fort Saskatchewan site to triple production while cutting emissions net-zero emissions, and expects a new ethylene cracker to come online by 2030. Final investment approval still needed from the board. read more
*Air Products (APD.N) is planning a C$1.3 billion net-zero hydrogen production plant and liquefaction facility expected to come onstream in 2024. The board has approved the project but it is still subject to permit approvals.
* Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and ATCO Ltd have proposed a "multi-billion dollar" hydrogen plant producing 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen a year. The companies expect to make a sanctioning decision in 2024. If finalized, project could be operational by 2028. read more
* Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)and Shell Canada have signed an agreement to exploring producing low-carbon hydrogen, aiming for 165,000 tonnes a year in the first phase of the project. read more
* Japan's Itochu Corp (8001.T) and Petronas Canada (PETR.KL) are exploring the feasibility of a C$1.3 billion ammonia facility, aiming to produce one million tonnes of ammonia per year.
* Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) plans to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery using hydrogen produced with carbon capture and storage. It would aim to produce 20,000 barrels, or 3 million litres, per day in 2024.
* Lehigh Cement will add carbon capture to its existing Edmonton plant and has signed a memorandum with Enbridge to store emissions at proposed the Wabamun hub.
* Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO) is adding carbon capture to its existing Genesee power station, and will store emissions at Wabamun.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.