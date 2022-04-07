RBC CEO calls for net-zero incentives even as bank slammed for fossil fuel funding

April 7 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Chief Executive Dave McKay on Thursday called for tax policies and incentives to boost investments to support a transition to a net-zero economy, even as investors and indigenous groups denounced the bank for its support of fossil fuel companies.

The Canadian government's plan to reduce carbon emissions will lead to "a massive shift in this decade," McKay said.

More robust investment to meet these goals will require "public and private capital to support both growth and the green transition," McKay said. "That’s why investment and tax policies as well as incentives must be considered."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Last week, Canada released a C$9.1 billion ($7.24 billion) plan to meet its 2030 emissions-reduction targets. read more

Spending on green technologies is set to be a focal point of the 2020 budget, to be released later on Thursday. read more

McKay made the remarks at the bank's annual shareholder meeting, which had been changed to a virtual-only format late on Wednesday after confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19 that had affected several meeting staff members and participants.

Canada's major banks including RBC, the biggest, have released plans to lower their financed emissions, but continued funding of fossil fuel companies and pipelines has riled some investors and communities. read more

Chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en indigenous people, who oppose the construction, on traditional indigenous land, of TC Energy's (TRP.TO) planned Coastal GasLink pipeline and RBC's financing of it, had planned to address the bank's leadership at the in-person meeting. read more

They will still proceed with a planned rally in downtown Toronto on Thursday morning from the site of the planned in-person meeting to RBC's headquarters, according to an emailed statement.

Up for votes at the meeting are shareholder proposals urging RBC to exclude fossil fuel activity and projects opposed by indigenous groups from eligibility for sustainable financing, and that the bank not finance or advisory services for the privatization of pollution-intensive assets. The bank's board has recommended shareholders vote against both.

"RBC has the farthest to go (on climate initiatives) but has made the slowest progress," Matt Price, director for corporate engagement at Investors for Paris Compliance, which brought the first proposal, said at the meeting.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.