The reskilling challenge: How can we leave no one behind in the energy transition?

Summary Clean energy technologies will create 14 million jobs by 2030, and another16 million in other areas of the green economy

But the five million people who will lose jobs in fossil fuel industry won't readily be able to swap into new ones

Training them in new skills is an urgent challenge for policymakers, businesses and educators

Keeping people in their communities a focus that is often missing















April 26 - Lorenza Carey likens skilling up for the green transition to learning to use your non-dominant hand.

“At first, the feeling is always unsure, maybe even uncomfortable,” says the electrical engineer, who is managing a battery storage project for the largest of The Bahamas islands.

“That's how I view the new movement of the energy transition. For some … (it) be seamless, but for others, the transition will take some time as they train and learn”.

Renewables are in their infancy at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), as the utility seeks to cut emissions and cope with more frequent hurricanes that knock out power supplies. Carey is the only person in his department, but he’s been able to tap into a web of expertise being built across the Caribbean by U.S. non-profit RMI.

We now have a network of individuals, who face similar challenges and who come from similar utility companies. I can call on someone from the U.S, Virgin Islands who has a similar project to the one that I had, and I can ask him, ‘hey, what do you think we should do about this’?” In turn Carey has begun training others at BPL, so they understand “this is the future, and this is actually here to stay”.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) anticipates that adoption of clean energy technologies will create 14 million jobs by 2030. Another 16 million workers will be needed to retrofit and construct energy-efficient buildings and manufacture new energy vehicles.

However, some five million jobs will be lost from the fossil fuel sector, and for these workers there won’t be a neat swapping of one job to another: the new opportunities will likely be in different locations and may require different skill sets. At the same time, a changing climate will exacerbate inequalities and disrupt jobs in other sectors, such as agriculture. It’s an urgent challenge for policymakers, businesses and educators.

A worker is seen as a crane lifts a propeller to the top of a power-generating windmill turbine in a wind farm in Graincourt-Les-Havrincourt, France February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

“We no longer have the time to focus our resources on things like siloed trainings for fragmented audiences,” says Jason Meyer, principal at the RMI’s Energy Transitions Academy.

Carey has been through that academy, which is aimed at capacity-building: from project managers implementing renewables, to organisations and networks trying to scale projects to create the jobs that have been promised.

It's the same approach RMI is taking as it helps implement the UNDP’s Africa Minigrids Programme, launched at COP27. The idea is to make small off-grid projects commercially viable, so they can attract enough investment to expand them across 21 countries on the African continent.

“We're not just trying to address job creation, we're also trying to address tremendous energy poverty,” says Meyer. Whilst there will be jobs created by renewables power plants and distributed energy resources, he points to the jobs potential that comes from electrification for, for example, small businesses and for agriculture, many of which will benefit women.

The continent’s largest coal producer, South Africa, was the first of the just energy transition partnerships (or Jet-Ps) launched at COP26, with $8.5 billion promised in climate financing. Adding to the urgency is the fact the country is being crippled by blackouts, as aging coal power plants break down.

South Africa’s first five-year Just Energy Transition Investment plan, published last year, requires 1.5 trillion rand ($80.6 billion) from public and private sources.

Almost half that sum is focused on decarbonising the electricity sector, with implementation beginning this year. Yet just under 1% of the total budget is allocated to skills development.

“How can you implement if you don't have the skills?” asks Aradhna Pandarum, who leads research on just transition energy projects at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a body set up to contribute to industrial development.

“We as a country love to write a lot of plans, but the actual implementation and action, the nitty-gritty of it, is very important,” she adds.

CSIR’s research suggests more jobs will be created in renewables than are lost in coal mining. Modelling suggests the coal mining province of Mpumalanga could be a significant solar contributor, with up to 79,000 clean energy jobs created, but the renewable projects developed to date are far from the country’s coal mining heart. Wind and solar are being installed in the Northern Cape, wind in the Western Cape, and, as in many other countries, coal sector employees don’t necessarily want to relocate.

Sinovuyo Bhungane (R), 9, looks on as her studies are interrupted by her cousin Yonga, as she studies using candle light during load shedding in Soweto February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

While construction of renewables projects will initially provide jobs, far fewer are needed to operate and maintain them.

CSIR is working on skills development with technical colleges in Mpumalanga, but these short courses won’t deliver the high-level skills, such as project design, that will be needed.

Skills transfer is being built into renewables contracts, but at what level is not defined. And without monitoring and evaluation, Pandarum fears it will become just a “tick box” exercise.

She says one opportunity policymakers could seize upon is bringing women into the sector, which is less male dominated than mining.

But it’s not just about skills development. The key to creating and supporting employment is to require more goods and equipment to be sourced from domestic supply chains. CSIR has begun a five-year programme to support small to medium enterprises (SMEs) to either create or develop existing businesses within the renewables value chain. At the same time, it’s trying to identify opportunities within solar or battery technology value chains for those companies.

Another challenge is that the renewables sector is not as labour-intensive, and may not pay as much as some fossil sector jobs. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act tries to overcome this by tying tax breaks and incentives to paying workers at the going (or prevailing) rate, and to ensure registered apprentices carry out a specific number of hours of work on a clean energy construction project. Companies get further incentives if they site projects in areas where a mine or fossil power plant has closed.

In Illinois, one of the biggest U.S. coal producers, the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition – including environment groups, labour unions and businesses – spent years rallying support for what has become a highly regarded clean energy jobs bill. It commits the state to electricity decarbonisation by 2045, building in access to training and apprenticeships, and incentives for business to create local “high-skilled” jobs and “family-sustaining” career pathways for hitherto disadvantaged workers.

While much of the discourse on new jobs and new skills for the transition centres on clean energy, a new RMI report, Realizing the Green Jobs Promise, says renewable energy roles may just be the tip of the iceberg of the green jobs on offer. Its authors view the challenge more holistically, as a transition to a more sustainable economy.

Remediation of fossil fuel sites will require many of the same skills coal miners (for example) have today; material processing and handling, and logistics skills are all relevant for the circular economy; while others can help with adaptation to a changing climate.

A housing construction project is seen in San Francisco, California June 2, 2015. The median rent for an apartment in the city is now $4,225 per month, according to local media. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

The report cites the example of San Francisco, where a proposed ban on natural gas in new buildings (to meet climate and pollution targets) met opposition from pipefitters, who faced losing work.

At the same time, the city was experiencing severe drought, so regulations were being brought in to require large buildings to collect and re-use non-sewage (so called grey) water. Unions, environmental groups and policymakers worked together to get the policy expanded to cover more buildings to save more water, creating a new and growing demand for pipefitters.

Incidentally, the initiative also keeps jobs in the community, a focus that’s often missing.

Nick Pesta, one of the report’s authors, points out that usually when talking of transition, the question is how to get a worker from their current job to a new job, wherever it might exist.

Can communities work together with policymakers, businesses and unions to create job opportunities that take advantage of skills already in place?

“(By) realising there are job opportunities beyond clean energy being created in this transition, we can actually not just stem losses, but we can create more vibrant, regenerated communities,” Pesta suggests. “We can not just survive, but thrive through this.”











