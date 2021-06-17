Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Rolls-Royce outlines plans for net zero emissions by 2050

1 minute read
1/3

A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol, Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce (RR.L), which makes engines for planes and ships, outlined plans to head towards a net zero emissions by 2050 by ensuring its aero engines can run on sustainable aviation fuels and decarbonising new products.

Rolls-Royce said on Thursday that its new products would be compatible with net zero targets by 2030, and that the whole business would achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest.

In the aviation sector, its biggest business, it plans to make all its engines proven to be compatible to operate with 100% sustainable aviation fuels, which produces less carbon than jet fuel, by 2023.

Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 10:17 AM UTCReinsurers look at dumping coal from bulk-buy policies in green gambit

Major reinsurers have already pulled back from providing bespoke cover for coal projects as part of efforts to meet global climate change commitments, but now comes the hard part - finding ways to exclude coal from bulk-buy contracts, known as "treaty" reinsurance.

Sustainable BusinessShell signs solar farm exploratory pact with Singapore's JTC
Sustainable BusinessU.S. lawmakers press GM CEO on California emissions, Mexico labor
Sustainable BusinessBlackRock to buy Baringa Partners' climate tech for Aladdin
Sustainable BusinessRolls-Royce outlines plans for net zero emissions by 2050