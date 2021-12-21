Rosneft approves new 2030 strategy, targets net zero emissions by 2050

The logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured at the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Tuesday its board has approved a new strategy through to 2030 that calls for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

As part of efforts to reach that goal, the share of natural gas in total hydrocarbon production will grow to 25% by 2025.

The "Rosneft-2030" strategy also targets production of 330 million tonnes of oil equivalent of hydrocarbon production per year, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.