Rosneft, ExxonMobil seek to cooperate in reducing greenhouse gases

The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and U.S. oil and gas major ExxonMobil (XOM.N) have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with an aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Rosneft said on Wednesday.

Rosneft said earlier on Wednesday it had signed a similar deal with Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL). read more

Rosneft and ExxonMobil will consider the prospects for new projects initially focused on carbon capture, utilisation and storage and the development of lower-carbon fuels, such as hydrogen and ammonia, the Russian company said.

Both companies are partners in an oil production project Sakhalin 1 in Russia's Pacific.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

