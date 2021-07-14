Russia says possible EU carbon border tax could affect goods worth $7.6 bln

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Russia's economy ministry said it estimated that Russian goods worth $7.6 billion, including iron ore, steel, aluminium, pipes, electricity and cement, could be subject to a European Union carbon border tax if it is adopted.

The European Commission earlier on Wednesday put forward plans for the world's first carbon border tax on some imports as part of a programme to meet its new climate target. read more

