Russian fishing agency seeks $800 mln in damages from Nornickel over fuel spill

The logo of Russia's miner Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia's state fishing agency on Thursday said it had filed a claim demanding 58.7 billion roubles ($801 million) in damages from Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM), the world's leading nickel and palladium producer, over an Arctic fuel spill last year.

The agency, Rosrybolovstvo, last year said an Arctic river would need decades to recover after 20,000 tonnes of oil products spilled out of a power station in the industrial city of Norilsk in May 2020. ($1 = 73.2690 roubles)

