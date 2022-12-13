RWE plans new solar farm in Britain

Companies Rwe Ag Follow















LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) will build a 600-megawatt solar farm in Britain as part of plans to expand its renewables activities in the country, the German utility said on Tuesday.

The project, called Tween Bridge solar farm, recently secured a capacity agreement with National Grid and will be located next to RWE's existing Tween Bridge onshore wind farm in Doncaster.

The solar farm is expected to be operational by 2029. Once constructed, the site will host solar power generation, battery storage, onshore wind and a sheep farm.

The cost of the project was not disclosed.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely











