RWE shuts Neurath coal plant but will conserve for potential operation

Wind power stations of German utility RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity companies are pictured in front of RWE's brown coal fired power plants of Neurath as farmers fertilise their fields near Jackerath, north-west of Cologne, Germany, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - German utility company RWE (RWEG.DE) said on Thursday it planned to decommission the Neurath brown coal-fired power generation plant on April 1 as agreed under the country's coal exit programme.

However, it added it will conserve the 300-meagwatt (MW) block, in case the government wanted it to make a contribution in light of the current gas crisis, with Russia possibly stopping deliveries and causing energy shortages. read more

"The company will for now not implement measures that would threaten a recommissioning, for the eventuality that the government decides the plant is temporarily still needed to ensure security of supply," it said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.