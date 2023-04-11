Ryan Gellert: ‘At Patagonia we have to be greener than green – and make a profit’

Summary Six months ago, outdoor clothing brand Patagonia announced it was transferring ownership to a charitable foundation dedicated to saving the planet

CEO Ryan Gellert says the change has galvanised his focus on Patagonia making a profit - though not at any cost

Renewed focus on collaboration to overcome significant challenges in supply chain

Worn Wear, Patagonia’s programme to keep its products in circulation, accounts for only $5 million of its $1.5 billion revenue business annually, while 15% of the polyester it uses still comes from virgin petroleum.

April 11 - Six months ago, the family-owned outdoor clothing brand Patagonia announced it was transferring ownership to a charitable foundation dedicated to saving the planet. But what, if anything, has changed?

Ryan Gellert is unlike almost any other company chief executive, though the reasons for his exceptionalism aren’t strictly personal. Yes, he thrives in the cut and thrust of business, but then so does every CEO. Yes, the Florida native is opinionated (regularly signing political petitions); ambitious (company revenues have hit around $1.5 billion on his watch); and outdoorsy (he climbs, cycles, snowboards); but, again, none of these especially mark him out.

The clue is in the logo on his fleece jacket: an etched mountainscape embedded with the word Patagonia. The name enjoys an almost cult-like status among adherents – a group that started out in 1973 with California’s small climbing community and has slowly expanded over the decades to all manner of outdoor aficionados across the world.

Six months ago, the business world sat up and took notice of the California-based outdoor apparel brand when Yvon Chouinard, the company’s activist-minded founder and sole owner, decided to transfer 98% of the company’s stock in perpetuity to a non-profit trust. The trust’s mission is, on the face of it, straightforward: to use the company’s future revenues for “fighting the environment crisis and defending nature”.

In a single legal stroke, 51-year-old Gellert says he became answerable to Mother Earth as his single shareholder and ultimate boss. Publicly, Gellert, who took on the top job in early 2020 after six years heading up Patagonia’s European operations, is all smiles and high-fives about the new arrangement: “I’m incredibly inspired now to take every dollar in profit that we have in the business and see it drive what’s just a magical format.”

But what, if anything, has really changed inside the clothing brand since the overhaul of its governance structure? And what implications might the move hold for the wider cause of sustainable business?

The answer to the first is, frankly, not a whole lot. If anything, knowing that the company’s profits are now destined directly for environmental causes has, contrary to some assumptions, galvanized Gellert’s focus on business success. At Patagonia, whose down sweater jackets start at $320, “profit” has never been a dirty word. “We’re unapologetically a for-profit business,” Gellert asserts.

Cotton harvesting in Alabama, U.S. Patagonia switched to organic cotton in In 1996 after its research revealed the chemical footprint of conventionally grown cotton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Not for-profit at any cost, however. Profits, he argues, are a means to an end, not the end in itself. It’s certainly a compelling idea, but is it realistic? In a world of finite resources, continued fossil-fuel dependency, and non-circular production, it is reasonable to question if an industry such as apparel can ever be truly clean and green.

The dilemma of decoupling economic growth from environmental impact is not one Gellert bats away. “We're still taking more from the planet than it can afford to give. It's still a really big paradox.”

Patagonia’s efforts at resolving this paradox began back in 1996, when the company switched to organic cotton after its in-house research revealed the chemical footprint of conventionally grown cotton.

Likewise, Patagonia was a zero-waste pioneer, committing in 2005 to recover and reuse the polyester in its clothing. In 2011 the company famously took out a full-page advert in the New York Times with a picture of one of its fleeces and the tagline “Don’t buy this jacket” – an attempt to highlight the folly of “buying and selling more and more things people don’t need”, the company said.

However, Worn Wear, Patagonia’s programme to keep its products in circulation, still only accounts for a sliver ($5 million) of its business annually, while 15% of the polyester Patagonia uses still comes from virgin petroleum.

Then there is microplastic pollution, a problem linked to many synthetic fabrics (including nylon, polyester, rayon, acrylic and spandex) used in its products. The company has invested $180,000 over the last five years to help campaign groups bring awareness to the issue, but Gellert accepts that Patagonia has to do more to get its own house in order.

Patagonia's Worn Wear programme, which aims to keep its products in circulation, accounts for just $5 million of its business annually. Tim Davis/Handout via REUTERS

“The shedding of microfibres from our apparel is a real issue for us. So, we've joined industry working groups, we funded independent research, and we’ve brought to market some initial, early-stage solutions,” he says, pointing in particular to a washing machine filter system recently developed in conjunction with Samsung.

To date, Patagonia’s customers have appeared to buy into the brand’s “we’re trying, but this is difficult” line. How much longer that patience will last is up for debate. In the United States, the knives of the Republican party are already out for so-called “woke capitalism”. As one of the movement’s most visible poster children, Patagonia can expect any divergence between practice and rhetoric to be jumped on quickly.

No sooner had the company’s announced its much-trumpeted transfer, than media speculation began brewing of an elaborate tax dodge. (Had Chouinard chosen to sell rather than gift Patagonia, his capital gains bill would have amounted to an estimated $700 million; as it was, he paid closer to $17.5 million).

Gellert refutes this, insisting that the company’s new structure is a logical continuation of its long-standing mission. He cites Patagonia’s move in 2017 to donate to environment charities the $10 million that it saved after President Donald Trump cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

At the same time, he accepts that Patagonia's environmental footprint will come under ever greater scrutiny. “There are challenges in our supply chain that we have that we want to solve. That's been that way throughout our history. And as we solve some, we figure out there are others. It's just a never-ending process,” he states.

The Samsung partnership is one of many the company is forging as part of a new emphasis on collaboration. Whether its advancing the cause of bio-based polyester, pushing for an end to per- or polyfluorinated chemicals (often called “forever chemicals”), or developing denim technologies with low water requirements, Gellert says many of the solutions lie outside his company. The logical solution is to work with others.

The Vjosa river near Qesarat, southern Albania. Considered one of Europe's last wild rivers, activists have been campaigning for years to have it declared a fully protected national park. On 13th June 2022, the Albanian government signed a memorandum of understanding with Patagonia and associated NGOs, to designate the Vjosa a national park. Nick St Oegger/Handout via REUTERS

Not that collaboration is easy, especially in a cut-throat and competitive industry like fashion and apparel. Take organic cotton. While awareness of the issue has increased “quite a bit”, chemical-free cotton still only makes up less than 1% of global production, says Gellert. “We’ve just not been successful in scaling that as a percentage of the total across industries”.

His expectations for regenerative agriculture – another key focal area for the brand – are more optimistic. Bolstering these hopes is the growing cross-industry support for the Regenerative Organic Alliance, a certification that Patagonia helped found in 2017, primarily for clothing firms but which now counts numerous backers in the food sector and other agriculture-based industries.

Collaboration is also a defining watchword for Patagonia’s external activism. Prior to last year’s shift in structure, Patagonia channelled most of its donation to activist groups and other environmental organisations through its 1% for the Planet fund (based on a donation of 1% of sales revenues). Since 1985, the initiative has generated a total of around $89 million in grants. Under the new arrangement, the company expects to donate about $100 million a year.

Typical of the beneficiaries are the environmental campaigners behind the creation of Europe’s first “wild river” national park. The initiative, which covers a 118-mile stretch of the Vjosa River in Albania and was signed into law by the country’s national government in mid-March, is the result of a 10-year grassroots campaign.

Patagonia leant its weight to the cause back in 2017, with a mix of in-time support and “fairly small grants” (around $800,000 in total). In its new-found guise as a planet-owned business, it plans to up its contribution to more than $4.6 million over the next three years to help campaigners make good their vision for the park as a centre for conservation and eco-tourism.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he celebrates the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which Biden signed into law in August, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

But for Gellert signing cheques will always come second to pushing for a less destructive, more regenerative approach to capitalism. “The biggest impact we’ve had is just modelling a different form of business,” he says. “That’s the big idea: everything else is in service to that.”

If that’s the case, the obvious follow-up question is who’s following Patagonia’s lead? In the narrow sense of private business owners handing over their assets to the planet, then the answer is “not many”.

Gellert does not seem dismayed by this apparent failure. “Are we having conversations where others are saying, ‘We want to do exactly what you did?’ No, but that wasn't the goal. It’s not realistic and it's not going to happen. (But) I think it misses the point." He says the move has given the brand the opportunity to "expand the conversation". "If the guardrails on how you could engage used to be a metre wide, I think now they're kind of two metres wide,” Gellert reasons.

The timing for such conversations is germane. The stir caused by Patagonia’s announcement last year is, in truth, just one small ripple in a far greater tide of change. Faced with a pincer movement from consumers, regulators, investors and even their own employees, businesses are “increasingly coming to the importance of leaning into solving some of the biggest problems we face”, says Gellert.

In the United States, the $369 billion in stimulus for green investments through the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides a further prompt. The IRA might fall short of the previously proposed Green New Deal, but, in Gellert’s view, it still represents the “most transformational, impactful piece of climate friendly legislation anywhere in the world”.

But the man with Earth to answer to is not naïve. The route towards the kind of cleaner, greener, fairer business models to which Patagonia aspires is laden with hurdles. If these are to be surmounted, business must become “more honest with themselves and their stakeholders”, he says. In his sights are members of the Business Roundtable and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who he says engage in “contradictory behaviours and messages”.

And while Patagonia has been a vocal supporter of the B Corp movement, a global network of companies geared towards making business a force for good, he is concerned that the movement’s rapid growth in recent years might be diluting the original purpose. “Candidly, I've been listening to those conversations as part of the B Corp community for a number of years … so we'll continue to keep eyes on that and also maintain a dialogue with the leadership.”

But Gellert's main focus is on making Patagonia as planet-friendly as it can be. As he discovers the truth in the maxim that the reward for solving one problem is often a list of even greater problems, he may be guided by Patagonia's founder, who wrote in his 2005 book, Let My People Go Surfing, that dogged determination to overcome challenges will pay off. "If you focus on the process of climbing, you'll end up on the summit."











